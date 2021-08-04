Pak vs WI: Babar Azam urges fans to 'keep supporting, keep praying, keep believing'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam poses with the T20I series trophy after defeating West Indies at Guyana's Providence Stadium, on August 3, 2021. — Twitter/babarazam258

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has asked fans to keep backing the national team following their 1-0 rain-affected T20I series win over the West Indies.

"Alhumdulillah for another series win. We wanted to experiment, rotate and test our bench strength, but weather didn't allow us to," the skipper said in a tweet.

"Regardless, keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing," he added.

Pakistan had won the rain-affected T20 series against West Indies, after the fourth and final match was also abandoned on Tuesday due to rain at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

The covers were put on at the end of 3 overs, at 11:15am local time, with West Indies at 30-0. It continued to rain past noon. The pitch was then inspected at 1:25pm.



The game was to resume at 2pm, with a revised schedule. Each side was to have the use of nine overs, with a maximum of two overs per bowler and a powerplay of three overs.

However, the rain refused to let up, forcing the match to be abandoned.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and put West Indies to bat.

The Babar-Azam led Men in Green were leading the series 1-0 after the first match in Barbados six days earlier and the third fixture at Providence on Sunday were ruined by rain. In the lone encounter to be decided on the field of play, the tourists won by seven runs in the second match on Saturday.

Azam, following the toss, said that the weather forecast, which suggests rain will impact today's game as well, means that it would be better to chase a target.

Pakistan and the West Indies were both looking forward to the T20I series, as each side hoped they would be able to test their strengths and work on their weaknesses before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins in the UAE in October.