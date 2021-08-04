 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Hasan Ali eyes winning start for Pakistan's ICC WTC campaign

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Pacer Hasan Ali. — PCB/File
GEORGETOWN: Pacer Hasan Ali has pinned hopes on Pakistan making a fresh start in the ICC World Test Championship, as he wished for Babar Azam's men to start the tournament with a win.

Speaking to the media during a virtual media conference from Georgetown, Guyana, the right-arm pacer expressed his disappointment on not getting a chance to bowl to West Indies' batsmen in the T20I series.

Ali said he was looking forward to proving his mettle in the two-match Test series which starts next week.

“We are looking forward to the Test series. I will try to carry my form forward as my previous series with the red ball was also a good one," he said.

When asked about the bowlers’ performances being not up to the mark in recent times, Hasan said the unit has given some good performances in the past.

"The coaches have trust in our abilities, we as a bowling unit have trust in our abilities, and we are looking forward to doing well in the forthcoming matches."

Ali added Pakistan had Yasir Shah along with Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, who could perform well in West Indies' conditions, as he lavished praise on the bowlers.

