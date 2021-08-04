 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
BTS' Jimin addresses feelings of 'isolation, emptiness' amid height of fame

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

BTS’ Jimin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his struggles with self-worth and isolation.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview with Weverse magazine and was quoted saying, “I only realized it recently, but I used to be really unstable. I was acting like I was well-grounded when I was around other people, like my family and friends. It meant I had to pretend a lot.”

“I worried about others by saying things like, ‘I’m fine, but how are you?‘ I spoke like I could always take care of anything that came up, but looking back, that wasn’t the case.”

At one point, “I felt like I was becoming empty sometimes, at first. I felt like I was denying my own thoughts and beliefs. But I talked a lot with my parents, and I said, ‘Did you know I was going through all that?‘ And they said, ‘We didn’t know what you were going through, but we knew it was something.‘ So finally I shared what I was feeling with them, and my mom and dad talked to me like they were my life coaches.”

He concluded by adding, “After coming out of that whole period, even when I do similar things, I can tell my mind has changed a lot. If I was more focused on my surroundings before, now I’m able to focus on myself as well. My mom told me it means I’m growing up, and that I’m finally becoming an adult. So I said, I don’t wanna be an adult—it’s too hard.”

