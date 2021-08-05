 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity claims bashed: ‘Can’t relate!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity claims bashed: ‘Can’t relate!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity claims bashed: ‘Can’t relate!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans regarding maternity leaves have been branded “utterly and completely privileged” by experts.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during her interview with Express she claimed, “We don't have paid paternity leave in the US, it's up to your employer. So that to me was like it's great, but the average American can't relate to it.”

“Federal workers now have paid maternity leave - six or 12 weeks - with the family leave act. It's a really nice thing for them to have, but if Harry is going to advocate for people, perhaps he could advocate for the fact that most Americans don't get the paid leave that he's having,” however, “That's something he can't change, though.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’
BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame

BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame
Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth
Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy

Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Latest

view all