Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Lyricist and singer Blake Shelton weighs in on the awkward songs he has been going through due to his decision to have a small and intimate wedding ceremony.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren.



There he was quoted saying, “I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them.”

For those unversed, Blake Shelton tied the knot with ‘the love of his life’ Gwen Stefani in an intimate ceremony on July 3rd 2021 alongside a handful of attendees in his family ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A number of notable number of faces were unable to attend the ceremony due to covid-19 restrictions, the biggest of which being Adam Levine, who had an open performance invitation to the soiree.



