 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’
Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Lyricist and singer Blake Shelton weighs in on the awkward songs he has been going through due to his decision to have a small and intimate wedding ceremony.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren.

There he was quoted saying, “I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them.”

For those unversed, Blake Shelton tied the knot with ‘the love of his life’ Gwen Stefani in an intimate ceremony on July 3rd 2021 alongside a handful of attendees in his family ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A number of notable number of faces were unable to attend the ceremony due to covid-19 restrictions, the biggest of which being Adam Levine, who had an open performance invitation to the soiree.


More From Entertainment:

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame

BTS’ Jimin addresses feelings of ‘isolation, emptiness’ amid height of fame
Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘past any chance of reconciliation’ with Queen Elizabeth
Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘word salad’ onslaught
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy

Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

Latest

view all