pakistan
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Mob vandalises Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Angry men shouting slogans vandalise Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan. Photo: Twitter video screengrab
  • Social media clip showing men armed with sticks vandalising Hindu temple goes viral on social media. 
  • Ministry of Human Rights in touch with police to ensure action against perpetrators, says Shireen Mazari. 
  • Act a violation of Constitution and basic human rights of Pakistanis, says Mazari. 

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A video clip of a mob attacking a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan has gone viral on social media, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the incident. 

As per various reports on social media, the incident took place in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan. 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet that the PM Office had taken notice of the sad and unfortunate incident. 

He said that the prime minister had directed the district administration to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

"Pakistan’s Constitution provides freedom and protection to minorities to perform their worship freely," Dr Gill added. 

According to media reports, a mob of over two dozen people vandalised the Sidhi Vinayak temple, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was quoted as saying.

Mazari said the act was a violation of the Constitution and the basic human rights of Pakistanis. "MoHR in touch with RYK police since yesterday to ensure action ag perpetrators - got report - following up - our Parl Secy going to visit today," she tweeted. 

In the video clip, dozens of men armed with sticks can be seen shouting slogans and smashing things into pieces inside the temple. 

Human rights activist Kapil Dev urged the minister to do more to tackle Hinduphobia in Pakistan. "Apart from your efforts and energies to curb Islamophobia in the West, you may invest a little to curb Hinduphobia here," he tweeted. 

Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak

Last year, in December, a frenzied crowd had set ablaze a Hindu saint's shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak. 

Police said as soon as the incident was reported, officials reached the site and dispersed the mob.

A report by Dawn.com had said that a mob comprising "more than a thousand people", led by local elders of a religious party, launched the attack to remove the temple.

Video clips on social media had shown hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was reportedly set on fire.

