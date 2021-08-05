Watch Anushka Sharma in her element striking goofy poses for the camera

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is doing some 'very casual' posing in the park.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the mother-of-one was spotted in her element as she struck cute poses for the camera.

On her day out, Anushka was spotted in a pink Drew sweatshirt paired with trendy ripped denim. The star also tied up her hair in adorable pigtail buns.

"Some Very Casual Posing in the Park," she captioned alongside her goofy photos.



Within moments of her social media update, Anushka's adorable photos met with a lot of love from fans across the globe.

"Such a cutie !!!" gushed one fan.



"Powerful momma," added another.

Take a look:







