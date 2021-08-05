Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills

Jennifer Aniston can't help but gush over Jennifer Lopez dominating every red carpet event.

In an interview with InStyle, the Friends alum couldn't help but wonder how J-Lo would get her signature fierceness when gracing big events.

"You know who I think masters the red carpet? J. Lo," she said.

"I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething. It's amazing. She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.'"

While mirroring the Hustler's actress look would take a long time to master, Aniston does not even "think she's trying" to look so good.

"She fell out of bed that way," she told the outlet.

"She’s a performer."