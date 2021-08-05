 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Jennifer Lopezs red carpet skills

Jennifer Aniston can't help but gush over Jennifer Lopez dominating every red carpet event.

In an interview with InStyle, the Friends alum couldn't help but wonder how J-Lo would get her signature fierceness when gracing big events.

"You know who I think masters the red carpet? J. Lo," she said.

"I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething. It's amazing. She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.'"

While mirroring the Hustler's actress look would take a long time to master, Aniston does not even "think she's trying" to look so good.

"She fell out of bed that way," she told the outlet.

"She’s a performer."

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward' amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward' amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock
Kate Winslet weighs on Mare of Easttown's return for second season

Kate Winslet weighs on Mare of Easttown's return for second season
Luke Bryan’s mom details humble beginnings: 'It all started with karaoke'

Luke Bryan’s mom details humble beginnings: 'It all started with karaoke'
Paris Hilton weighs in on desire to embrace motherhood

Paris Hilton weighs in on desire to embrace motherhood
Malala reacts to Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

Malala reacts to Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy's light-hearted video

Kris Jenner emotionally bids farewell to famed KUWTK crib

Kris Jenner emotionally bids farewell to famed KUWTK crib

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in birthday video

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in birthday video
Selena featured in new U.S. comic book

Selena featured in new U.S. comic book
Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Britney Spears’ manipulative conservatorship

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Britney Spears’ manipulative conservatorship
Comedian Louis C.K. announces comeback tour

Comedian Louis C.K. announces comeback tour
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Mariah Carey for giving 'Free Guy' inspiration

Ryan Reynolds gushes over Mariah Carey for giving 'Free Guy' inspiration

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham

Chrissy Teigen did not apologise for bullying me: Farrah Abraham

Latest

view all