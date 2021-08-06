KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today

Imad Wasim. File photo

Kashmir Premier League 2021 begins today in Muzaffarabad.

The players of the national Twenty20 squad will join the KPL teams today.

Herschelle Gibbs will also join his team today.

The players of the national Twenty20 squad will join their respective Kashmir Premier League's teams today as the live-action of the mega cricket tournament is all set to begin at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Among the players, Imad Wasim and Azam Khan will join the Overseas Warriors. Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs is also reaching Pakistan today.

Mohammad Hafeez will join the Muzaffarabad Tigers as the skipper of the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed only the non-centralized players to play in the cricketing event being played in Azad Kashmir.

The players with the central contract did not get NOC from the cricket board to participate in the KPL.

'Free marketing'



The KPL has gained international attention after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s attempts to ask players and other staff not to participate in the tournament and going as far as asking the International Cricket Council to not recognise it.

The ICC in response said it would do no such thing as the KPL does not fall in its jurisdiction.

Sources informed Geo News that five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium are being prepared to host the KPL action. To broadcast the league, 22 high-definition cameras will be used, along with state-of-the-art floodlights.



LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. Sources informed Geo News that the technology has only been used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, revealed sources, adding that the league's production will be modelled after the Pakistan Super League production.

All the matches are day and night fixtures and will be aired on Geo Super live.