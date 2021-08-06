 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Imad Wasim. File photo
Imad Wasim. File photo

  • Kashmir Premier League 2021 begins today in Muzaffarabad. 
  • The players of the national Twenty20 squad will join the KPL teams today. 
  • Herschelle Gibbs will also join his team today.

The players of the national Twenty20 squad will join their respective Kashmir Premier League's teams today as the live-action of the mega cricket tournament is all set to begin at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Among the players, Imad Wasim and Azam Khan will join the Overseas Warriors. Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs is also reaching Pakistan today.

Mohammad Hafeez will join the Muzaffarabad Tigers as the skipper of the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed only the non-centralized players to play in the cricketing event being played in Azad Kashmir.

The players with the central contract did not get NOC from the cricket board to participate in the KPL.

'Free marketing'

The KPL has gained international attention after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s attempts to ask players and other staff not to participate in the tournament and going as far as asking the International Cricket Council to not recognise it.

The ICC in response said it would do no such thing as the KPL does not fall in its jurisdiction.

Related items

Sources informed Geo News that five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium are being prepared to host the KPL action. To broadcast the league, 22 high-definition cameras will be used, along with state-of-the-art floodlights.

LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. Sources informed Geo News that the technology has only been used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, revealed sources, adding that the league's production will be modelled after the Pakistan Super League production.

All the matches are day and night fixtures and will be aired on Geo Super live.

More From Sports:

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'
Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports

Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports
English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan
KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members
KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today

KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint
KPL 2021 'not only for youngsters', says Shoaib Malik

KPL 2021 'not only for youngsters', says Shoaib Malik
Pak vs NZ series crucial for practice ahead of T20 World Cup: PCB boss

Pak vs NZ series crucial for practice ahead of T20 World Cup: PCB boss
Organisers go all out for KPL coverage with LED Flex technology, HD cameras

Organisers go all out for KPL coverage with LED Flex technology, HD cameras
Former Pakistani athlete advises sports bodies to stay away from politics

Former Pakistani athlete advises sports bodies to stay away from politics
Pak vs NZ: PCB reveals schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: PCB reveals schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan

Latest

view all