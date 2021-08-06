Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health after Covid diagnosis

Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain, who was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, has updated the fans about her health.



The Noor Bano actress turned to Instagram and shared the post with caption ‘Covid update.”

She further said “Life without taste and smell”

Nadia said in the statement, “fever gone, weakness getting better, taste and smell gone, no cough no cold.”



“Haye!!!! Not being able to taste food is like feels like I’m eating cardboard!!”.

Nadia also urged her fans to get vaccinated. “PLS GET VACCINATED!!!! It has helped keep my symptoms mild.”

Nadia Hussain was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, saying “The freaking bug has caught me too!!!!.. Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!... So far I'm good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah.”



