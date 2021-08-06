 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh’s Saeed Ghani opposes Single National Curriculum

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani.
Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani.

  • Sindh minister says curriculum preparation is provincial subject.
  • Saeed Ghani says provincial government is not bound to implement Single National Curriculum (SNC).
  • Centre cannot pressurise provinces to follow the SNC.

KARACHI: Former Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani has said that curriculum preparation provincial governments' responsibility and that the Centre does not have the authority to do so.

Talking to Geo Pakistan, Saeed Ghani said he had told Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood that Sindh is not bound to implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC).

The SNC has been designed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is currently being implemented in Punjab.

The purpose of the uniform curriculum, according to the ruling party, is to end the disparity in the education system in Pakistan.

Related items

While answering a question, Saeed Ghani said the curriculum is a provincial subject and the Federal Government can not pressurise the provinces to implement it.

“Parents should be given an option to choose between English or Urdu medium,” he added.

“How can you say that the curriculum being taught in provinces is not correc?.”

He suggested the federal education ministry should share the curriculum with other stakeholders.

What is the single national curriculum?

The idea behind the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) single curriculum for all schools, including public, private and even religious seminaries, is to ensure that “all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education,” according to the website of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The website adds that the SNC aims to promote the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, the vision of the Quaid and help students move away from rote learning to critical and creative thinking.

Students enrolled in classes 1 to 5 have to now study seven subjects: English, General Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, General Knowledge and Urdu. Non-Muslim students have the option to choose Religious Education instead of Islamiyat.

The new curriculum will be rolled out in three phases. This year in August, it has been implemented for classes 1-5. Next year, the SNC will be expanded to classes 6-8 , and the year after that to classes 9-12. So far, only Punjab has approved the SNC and implemented it.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccines to 16-18 year-olds who need to travel

Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccines to 16-18 year-olds who need to travel
Lawmakers condemn Hindu temple attack in strong words, call for action against perpetrators

Lawmakers condemn Hindu temple attack in strong words, call for action against perpetrators
PAF fighter trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

PAF fighter trainer aircraft crashes near Attock
Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits

Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits
PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights

PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights
How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?

How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?
Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark

Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark
Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf
UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid

UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat

CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat
PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass

PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass
Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources

Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources

Latest

view all