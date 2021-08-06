 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

The 'Friends' starlet defended her decision recently, saying she stands by it completely

Jennifer Aniston came under fire after she revealed she has stopped seeing her friends who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Friends starlet defended her decision recently, saying she stands by it completely.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."

"BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition)," she continued, "and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

She added, "THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

Earlier, Jen told InStyle she has cut off ties with unvaccinated friends, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date

Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date
Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'

Justin Bieber slams media for using old photos to make him look 'sick and unwell'
Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Camila Cabello says she feels weird releasing new music amid pandemic

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West’s 'Donda' album release event

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West’s 'Donda' album release event
Kathy Griffin reveals her surgery recovery was more than what she anticipated

Kathy Griffin reveals her surgery recovery was more than what she anticipated
Britney Spears feels 'more liberated' amid significant changes in conservatorship

Britney Spears feels 'more liberated' amid significant changes in conservatorship
Lily Allen says West End debut comes with 'huge amount of pressure'

Lily Allen says West End debut comes with 'huge amount of pressure'
Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble

Priyanka Chopra stuns with her true beauty in white ensemble
Shakira's new dance video breaks internet: Watch

Shakira's new dance video breaks internet: Watch
Queen may 'never see' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

Queen may 'never see' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
Prince William and Kate Middleton upset over 'rudeness of people mocking George'

Prince William and Kate Middleton upset over 'rudeness of people mocking George'

Latest

view all