Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Friday Aug 06, 2021
Jennifer Aniston came under fire after she revealed she has stopped seeing her friends who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Friends starlet defended her decision recently, saying she stands by it completely.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."
"BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition)," she continued, "and therefore I would put their lives at risk."
She added, "THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."
Earlier, Jen told InStyle she has cut off ties with unvaccinated friends, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."