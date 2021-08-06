 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Actor Naimal Khawar Khan's latest social media update has made fans gush over her bond with one-year-old son Mustafa.

Naimal turned to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared an adorable photo with fans featuring her little munchkin in a throwback photo.

In the picture, Naimal smiles ear to ear as she holds Mustafa in her arms all-white traditional ensemble.

Young Mustafa also wore a white shalwar kameez for the photo.

Naimal's loved-up picture comes after the Anaa actor along with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrated her son's first birthday.

"Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one. May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being," wrote Naimal.

