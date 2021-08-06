 
pakistan
Friday Aug 06 2021
Web Desk

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as Punjab CM's aide

Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Photo: PID/ File.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Photo: PID/ File.

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has tendered her resignation from the post.

According to Geo News, Dr Awan directly sent her resignation letter to CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, who has duly accepted the resignation.

"Chief Minister has been pleased to accept the enclosed resignation tendered by Ms Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information. Further necessary action may be taken accordingly," a statement issued by CM Punjab's Office read.

Prior to assuming the charge as CM Punjab's aide, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Firdous as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting in April 2019. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who at that time was the minister of science and technology.

Dr Awan had begun her mainstream political career in 2002 when she became a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan on a reserved seat on a PML (Q) ticket. She was re-elected to the NA as a PPP member in 2008 before joining the PTI in 2017.

