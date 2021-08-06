 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Royal Foundations finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harrys exit: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'exit has dramatic effect on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal Foundation, according to a report.

The report said, the foundation's finances have soared since Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Foundation they led with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It said  said that the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a surge in income last year, to a staggering £11.78 million, almost double the £6.6 million raised in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still involved

Commenting on the report, royal expert Angela Levin said, "Perhaps Americans are getting more cynical about Harry and Meghan's charitable thoughts"

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

The Weeknd ditches red suit in music video Take My Breath

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

50 Cent reacts to Eminem, Nas collaboration

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after Kris Wu's arrest

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'

Britney Spears gets her first iPad at 39, says its 'groundbreaking'
Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj corrects Jessie J on how she got involved in 'Bang Bang'
Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status

Rihanna steps out for shopping after earning billionaire status
Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle
Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for big hits like Deadpool
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle dons diamond zodiac necklaces in honour of Archie and Lilibet

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to not see unvaccinated friends anymore

Latest

view all