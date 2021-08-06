Royal Foundation's finances soared after Meghan Markle and Harry's exit: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'exit has dramatic effect on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal Foundation, according to a report.



The report said, the foundation's finances have soared since Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Foundation they led with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It said said that the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a surge in income last year, to a staggering £11.78 million, almost double the £6.6 million raised in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still involved

Commenting on the report, royal expert Angela Levin said, "Perhaps Americans are getting more cynical about Harry and Meghan's charitable thoughts"

