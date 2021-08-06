 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL: Mirpur Royals decide to bowl against Rawalakot Hawks

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

— Twitter
— Twitter

MUZAFFARABAD: The first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) kicked on Friday off with the Mirpur Royals winning the toss and deciding to bowl against Rawalakot Hawks.

Shoaib Malik is leading the Mirpur Royals, while Shahid Afridi leading the Rawalakot Hawks.

The league has six franchises — Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions — who are contesting for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches till August 17.

The Mirpur Royals will play under the captaincy of Shoaib Malik, Bagh Stallions will strive for the trophy with skipper Shadab Khan, while the Muzaffarabad Tigers will fight under Muhammed Hafeez.

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim is all set to lead the Overseas Warriors, with Fakhar Zaman leading Kotli Lions and Shahid Afridi leading the Rawalakot Hawks.

Squad:

Mirpur Royals: Sohaib Malik (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Akhlqa (wk), Muhammad Taha, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Butt, Sameen Gul, Daniyal Allah Ditta

Rawalakot Hawks: Bismillah Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Amin, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Kashif Ali, Shahid Afridi (c), Asif Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Waqas Maqsood, Zaman Khan

More From Sports:

India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says

India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says
We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'
Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports

Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports
English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan
KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members
KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today

KPL 2021: Pakistan T20 players to join Kashmir league teams today
KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today

KPL 2021: After snubbing BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs to arrive in Pakistan today
WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

WATCH: Pakistan team organise birthday party for Shahnawaz Dahani

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint
KPL 2021 'not only for youngsters', says Shoaib Malik

KPL 2021 'not only for youngsters', says Shoaib Malik
Pak vs NZ series crucial for practice ahead of T20 World Cup: PCB boss

Pak vs NZ series crucial for practice ahead of T20 World Cup: PCB boss

Latest

view all