KPL: Mirpur Royals decide to bowl against Rawalakot Hawks

MUZAFFARABAD: The first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) kicked on Friday off with the Mirpur Royals winning the toss and deciding to bowl against Rawalakot Hawks.

Shoaib Malik is leading the Mirpur Royals, while Shahid Afridi leading the Rawalakot Hawks.

The league has six franchises — Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions — who are contesting for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches till August 17.

The Mirpur Royals will play under the captaincy of Shoaib Malik, Bagh Stallions will strive for the trophy with skipper Shadab Khan, while the Muzaffarabad Tigers will fight under Muhammed Hafeez.

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim is all set to lead the Overseas Warriors, with Fakhar Zaman leading Kotli Lions and Shahid Afridi leading the Rawalakot Hawks.

Squad:

Mirpur Royals: Sohaib Malik (c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Ibtesam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Akhlqa (wk), Muhammad Taha, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Butt, Sameen Gul, Daniyal Allah Ditta

Rawalakot Hawks: Bismillah Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Amin, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Kashif Ali, Shahid Afridi (c), Asif Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Waqas Maqsood, Zaman Khan