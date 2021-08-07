 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Kanye West, who hosted another listening event in Atlanta for his "Donda" album, seemed to repair his relationship with his estranged wife Kim kardashian.

 West's latest listening party stirred hope of Kardashian's reconciliation as there was more chatter about his personal life than music.

The rapper held a second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he's been staying as he completes the album named for his late mother.

As expected, Kanye's estranged wife Kim attended the event, wearing a black outfit that matched the rapper's all-black attire.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce back in February after the pair, who share four young children, had reportedly been living apart for some time.

On Thursday night, he appeared to be addressing their marriage -- and split -- in some of his lyrics. It's the song "Love Unconditionally" in which West sings, "I'm losing my family," that many on social media mulled over.

"I'm losing all my family/Darling come back to me," West rapped as his estranged wife looked on from the audience.

In another song, he offered, "Time and space is a luxury/But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."

Fans and friends of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started speculating about their reunion after latest listening party of the rapper, where he seemingly tried to melt heart of her estranged wife.

