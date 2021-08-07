KPL 2021: AJK president thanks Gibbs for withstanding Indian pressure

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanks all players, especially former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs for coming to play in the KPL despite Indian threats.

Says a day will come when a similar cricketing event will be organised in occupied Kashmir.

Warns India against politicising sports.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan expressed jubilation over the Kashmir Premier League being held in Muzaffarabad and gave out a message of peace and freedom from the scenic valley.

He also thanked former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs for not succumbing to the pressure of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



"I want to thank Herschelle Gibbs for taking on BCCI and not capitulating to their pressure," said the president, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first season of the KPL.

The 47-year-old cricketer was the first one to expose the BCCI's conspiracies against the KPL.

Gibbs, in his social media post, revealed that the BCCI was bringing political agenda with Pakistan and was trying to prevent him playing in the KPL.

Exposing India's underhand manoeuvring, Gibbs said he was being threatened by the board and being told he wouldn't be allowed into India for cricket-related work.

"Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20," Gibbs wrote on Twitter.

The AJK president welcomed all cricketers playing from the KPL platform. He also paid tribute to KPL President Arif Malik and Kashmir Committee Chairperson Shehryar Khan Afridi, who worked through days and nights to make the mega cricketing event possible.

"We carry the message to the rulers at the helm of affairs in Delhi to let the Kashmiris play freely," the AJK president said. "On this historic day today, the sparkling stadium and the shining stars on ground are proof of playing with freedom."



The KPL's official tagline is #KheloAzadiSe [Play with freedom].

He continued to say that the stadium, surrounded by beautiful mountains in the Muzaffarabad Valley, is one of the world's best stadiums. It is the charisma of independence, he added.

"Hence, we want to convey a message to the hate propagandists of the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS that India should refrain from playing politics over cricket," Sardar Masood asserted. He called upon India to halt all oppressive tactics in the game of cricket.



The AJK president said all Indian attempts to discredit the KPL have dashed to pieces as the league is going to be "marvellously successful thanks to public spirit and enthusiasm".

"Azad Kashmir is not only free, but also has flourishing democracy here. But in occupied Kashmir, India has also taken away the right to vote from the Kashmiris," he underlined. "Tourism is allowed in Azad Kashmir as visitors from all over the world come to enjoy the natural beauty of the region."

He highlighted the difference between the two Kashmirs, saying Azad Kashmir stands on the threshold of development while India has imposed inhuman restrictions in occupied Kashmir.

"We also have this message for India that we will play today here. But a day will come when we will play a similar match in Srinagar, Jammu, Kargil, Baramullah, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri and Poonch," he emphasised.

The world is watching the festivities and celebrations in Muzaffarabad through the eyes of the camera, Sardar Masood said, adding that India should learn lessons from this atmosphere of freedom and lift the military siege from occupied Kashmir.

The AJK president urged India to free Kashmiris from chains, open the doors of prisons, allow the world to visit Kashmir and let the Kashmiris go around the world.

"We communicate a message of peace, reconciliation, justice and freedom from Muzaffarabad Stadium. We say let's play freely," he added.