Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Zahid Ahmed shares his opinion on marriage after ‘Prince Charming’ release

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed has shared his opinion about marriages following the release of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut Prince Charming.

Zahid turned to Instagram and shared a still from Prince Charming to express his thoughts.

He said, “Marriage is a bond where two people AGREE to share their existence. As individuals they have the right to retain their own identities but their co-existence which is a new entity, has its own requirements.”

“It needs to be maintained, nurtured, refreshed and kept alive by the 2 people it lives between…otherwise they forget how to communicate and eventually forget how to love,” he said and added, “Of course this is all just my opinion and also the reason why I said yes to this story.”

“@sheheryarmunawar thank you for your brilliant execution, @mahirahkhan thank you for being so effortless to work with and bringing such depth to Sheherzade.”

Prince Charming, also starring superstar Mahira Khan, premiered on Friday on YouTube.

