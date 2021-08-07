 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Web Desk

Rihanna reacts humbly to billionaire status news: 'God is great'

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Forbes announced that Rihanna has officially become the wealthiest female musician in the world

RIhanna came forth reacting humbly after achieving her coveted billionaire status, thanks to Fenty beauty.

 On Wednesday, Forbes announced that the Umbrella singer has officially become the wealthiest female musician in the world.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. 

"I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented. They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves and in the campaigns."

Rihanna went on to add, "I wanted men to be represented because this skincare line is gender-neutral. I want it to be for everyone, so you don't have men scared to use skincare.

"They think it's a feminine thing, they think it's just for girls, and I don't like that idea. We all have skin, we all wear skin, so I knew we needed that male representation in the campaign," she continued.

"We want these products to work for all skin types and, of course, all skin tones. I want these things to be different from anything that is on the market. I want it to be simple. I want it to be accessible, but still with the high level of ingredients that some of these other brands do but they're so expensive," Rihanna concluded. 

