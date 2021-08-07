Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar

 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Indian musician Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh or simply Honey Singh, has responded to ‘false and malicious’ allegations against him and his family by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Taking to Instagram, the Makhna singer issued his first statement on wife Shalini Talwar's domestic violence allegations.

In the lengthy statement, Singh says “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

He further said “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

“I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings.

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.

“The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations.”

The singer further said “In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win.”

“As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you!,” Yo Yo Honey Singh concluded.

