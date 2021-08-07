Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'

Prince Harry and WIlliam are at 'different stages in their lives,' says royal expert

Reconciliation between Prince Harry and William seems too far-fetched at this point as both brothers are focused on separate things.



As revealed by royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, reunion between the feuding brothers doesn't appear to be on the cards as they are at "different stages in their lives."

"I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation," she revealed.

"I don't suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives.

"It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial.

"Prince William is prioritising legacy while Prince Harry is focused on survival. I believe both brothers need time," she continued.

"Deaths, births, remembrance ceremonies, we look at all of these as a fresh start or an opportunity for renewed relationships but the reality is, all of these significant moments are happening within a Sussex PR tornado that is wreaking havoc on the Royal Family," Schofield added.