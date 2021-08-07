 
Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show

Paris Hilton's screening party ahead of the show Cooking With Paris has become the talk of the town.

On Thursday night, a lot of celebrities attended Paris's rooftop bash and according to an insider, "everyone was happy to finally be out in LA."

“It was such an amazing party. There hasn’t been many events to attend in LA, and everyone was happy to finally be out, but it’s still LA. The party started very early, at like 7, and everyone was gone by 11,” the source said.

Another attendee added, “Paris was an impeccable host. She walked around and talked to everyone, and was in a really great mood. She and Demi [Lovato] sat together and watched the episode. They were hugging. It was all cute and very sweet.”

In her upcoming show, Paris cooks exquisite meals for her celebrity friends. 

