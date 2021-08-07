 
Arshad Nadeem hailed by Maryam Nawaz for superb effort at Tokyo Olympics

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and Pakistan´s Arshad Nadeem competes in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021 (right). — Reuters/AFP
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lauded athlete Arshad Nadeem for his spectacular effort at the Tokyo Olympics — which was also praised by the whole nation.

Maryam Nawaz, taking to Twitter, said: "It is not about winning or losing; it is about getting out there and putting up a fight".

"That is what makes you a winner! We are all super proud of you champ!"

Arshad Nadeem competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

