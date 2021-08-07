 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer a novelty find’: report

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s novelty value is reportedly deteriorating due to their Netflix deal.

His claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her piece for the New Zealand Herald he claimed, “They might have been ready and open for business but the nation was not.”

“Fast forward to this year and with the US reopening and life returning to normal and something of the novelty value of a real-life Duke and Duchess in Tinseltown's midst is no longer quite what it once might have been.”

“If Harry and Meghan don't want to be written off as a marketing gimmick, and if they want, in the years to come, to keep pulling in those nice big cheques full of delicious zeros, then they are going to prove they are worth the investment.”

