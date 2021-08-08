US comedian Trevor Moore dies in an accident

 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

US comedian, actor and singer Trevor Moore died in an accident on Friday at the age of 41, his family has confirmed.

In a statement to the Variety, Moore’s manager Kara Welker said on behalf of the singer’s wife Aimee Carlson “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son.”

Carlson said “He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world”.

“We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving”, she concluded.

The cause of Moore’s death is not yet confirmed.

Moore began his career in the late 1990s as host of The Trevor Moore Show.

