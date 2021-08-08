Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors

Actor Yasra Rizvi is spilling beans on her contradictory work ethic with many directors in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview on YouTube, Yasra confessed that she is rather difficult to work with because of her seriousness on set.

"I am a bit weird," she said. "Little things tend to tick me off," said Yasra before breaking into laughter.

"Mostly the directors have to compromise a lot while working with me," she joked.

When the show host asked if this is the reason she does not do much work in a year, Yasra said, "Maybe that’s the reason."

“Honestly I don’t receive a lot of scripts, maybe people are scared to work with me or maybe because of my projected voice and my expressions. I have a different, serious sort of voice and expressions”.



Yasra continued, "People prefer fun-loving actors on the sets because they want to enjoy while working, I remain so reserve and serious on the sets. Someone has recently told me that I am serious and boring. So probably I am not fun to be with and I am less popular than other actresses that’s why I don’t get a lot of projects “.

