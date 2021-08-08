 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer fun-loving actors
Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors

Actor Yasra Rizvi is spilling beans on her contradictory work ethic with many directors in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview on YouTube, Yasra confessed that she is rather difficult to work with because of her seriousness on set.

"I am a bit weird," she said. "Little things tend to tick me off," said Yasra before breaking into laughter.

"Mostly the directors have to compromise a lot while working with me," she joked. 

When the show host asked if this is the reason she does not do much work in a year, Yasra said, "Maybe that’s the reason."

“Honestly I don’t receive a lot of scripts, maybe people are scared to work with me or maybe because of my projected voice and my expressions. I have a different, serious sort of voice and expressions”.

Yasra continued, "People prefer fun-loving actors on the sets because they want to enjoy while working, I remain so reserve and serious on the sets. Someone has recently told me that I am serious and boring. So probably I am not fun to be with and I am less popular than other actresses that’s why I don’t get a lot of projects “.

More From Showbiz:

Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube
Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra
Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine

Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine
Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'
Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps

Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps
Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar

Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar
Zahid Ahmed shares his opinion on marriage after ‘Prince Charming’ release

Zahid Ahmed shares his opinion on marriage after ‘Prince Charming’ release
Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani remembers father on his 6th death anniversary

Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani remembers father on his 6th death anniversary
Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond to social media trolls

Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond to social media trolls
Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Latest

view all