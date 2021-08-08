Kylie Jenner admits to taking 3.5 hours to get makeup done everyday

The Kardashian-Jenner clan always look drop-dead gorgeous and it is no secret that it takes an entire village to help them slay but it was revealed that one particular member takes a long time to get ready.

It was none other than makeup mogul Kylie Jenner who revealed that it takes a whopping three and a half hours to get glammed up.

Understandably, being the face behind her Kylie Cosmetics brand, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a new makeup tutorial on YouTube that she makes a great deal of effort to come up with her look for the day.

The topic came up when she was asked what she did not like when working with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada to which she said how long he took to do her makeup.

Ariel, in turn, responded to the question by saying how she was "always on your phone" but Kylie defended herself saying she could not survive three and a half hours doing nothing.

"First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little," she said.

"But at the end I'm happy. You know it's - every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever."