'DWTS' champion Witney Carson backtracks after controversial post

Witney Carson avoids controversy after 'DWTS' win celebration

Dancing with the Stars champion Witney Carson found herself surrounded by social media controversy only a few days after taking the mirrorball home, but she quickly distanced herself from the situation.

The 32-year-old choreographer took to Instagram and shared a post featuring her text conversation with husband, Carson McAllister, in which they mocked her DWTS competitor, Dylan Efron and his famous brother, Zac Efron.

The post, in which the husband and wife made fun of Dylan for inviting his brother to “get votes” for the finale, quickly caught fire.

Social media users slammed the DWTS pro for putting the other contestant down while other competitors were also joined by their families.

However, some comments spoke in her defence, writing that it was funny and not “shady.”

Regardless, the social media post promptly disappeared from Witney’s account, and only screenshots of her text exchange remained.

The original text Carson sent to Witney said, “Zac Efron is here,” to which she replied, “I saw! They are trying to get votes.”

She continued, “I’d bet everything I have that the only reason Zac never went to watch Dylan (until last week) is to avoid this specific situation: being uncredited for the work and progress he made this season and people saying he only moved on [because] of Zac."