Spotify teases 2025 Wrapped: 'Coming Soon'

When will Spotify Wrapped come out this year?

Spotify Wrapped is the buzzword for music fans globally at this time of the year, and the streaming site has started to hype them up with a new update.

The official social media accounts of the company shared a new teaser for the yearly event, hinting at the Spotify Wrapped 2025 release soon.

While Spotify did not specify a particular date for the music roundup, they announced that it will be “coming soon.”

The announcement post included nods to hit releases of 2025 – which fans guessed as Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Justin Bieber’s SWAG, Doja Cat, Pink Pantheress, KATSEYE, and more highlights of the year.

Social media users flocked to the comments to ask for the release date, but staying true to their tradition, Spotify has not revealed the date.

Notably, 2024 Wrapped came out on December 4, while the 2023 Wrapped dropped on November 29, therefore, 2025 Wrapped must not be too far behind.

The music wrap-up has been released on the first Wednesday of the last month of the year, and continuing the streak, it could be announced on December 3, however, no official announcement has been made yet.