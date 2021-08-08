 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Celebrity couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today (Sunday).

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza shared a picture of her husband with an endearing caption.

"Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day," she wrote.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" actress added, "Danish Taimoor you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary."

Thousands of fans flooded the couple's social media accounts to extend wishes on their wedding anniversary.

