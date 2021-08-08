Jamie Spears claims Britney’s conservator recommended 5150 hold

Jamie Spears has accused Britney Spears’ personal conservator of allegedly recommending a 5150 psychiatric hold for the singer in July 2021.

Spears’ made the claim in his official court statement and according to People magazine it read, “Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors.”



“Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues.”

“On July 13, 2021, I received an email from Ms. Montgomery in which she acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150.”