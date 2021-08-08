 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
9 killed in Gujranwala cylinder explosion: rescue officials

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Nine people were killed in Gujranwala on Sunday after a gas cylinder at the back of a van exploded, rescue officials said.

According to the rescue personnel, seven people were injured in the explosion and were taken to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

An initial probe by the authorities revealed that the van was carrying passengers travelling from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala.

According to police, the vehicle was hit by a mini truck, and the cylinder  at the back of the van resultantly exploded.

The DHQ Hospital medical superintendent confirmed receiving seven people for treatment.

The MS said that the injured are in a critical state and are being referred to Lahore for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Geo.tv will strive to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of information. Initial facts and figures may be revised as the latest updates are received.

