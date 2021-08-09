 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

Singer/actress Selena Gomez shared interesting things about her teenage life, shedding light on her decision to ‘sign her life away to Disney’.

Selena, who shot to fame in her teens when she was cast as Alex Russo in Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, revealed the truth about her life before rising to fame. 

The 29-year-old, who’s starring alongside funnymen Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s series Only Murders In The Building, said that she didn’t always have the freedom to choose to work with such people.

‘I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing,’ Selena, according to Us Weekly, admitted.

On new series 'Only Murders In The Building', she said: ‘The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this. But I don’t know. I was just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing [on Wizards Of Waverly Place]. I was just running around the set.’

Selena Gomez stars in the new comedy with Steve and Martin, with their characters playing a trio of true crime obsessives living in the same building in New York. 

Gomez, who plays a talented detective in 'Only Murders In The Building', recently admitted she was considering giving up music as she feels she’s not taken seriously as a musician.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video

Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP
Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’

Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’
BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown
BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs
Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers
Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’
Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’

Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet
'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut

Latest

view all