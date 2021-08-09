Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Nothing is spent on our players compared to the world, says Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza.

Mirza emphasises on need for a sports policy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Olympic Association is interfering with and controlling every matter which is not their job, says federal minister.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza is not satisfied with the attention being given to the sports sector in Pakistan.

Nothing is spent on our players as compared to the world," she said on Monday.

Mirza emphasised on the need for a sports policy in Pakistan and said funding is needed for sports. After the 18th Amendment, sports is a provincial matter, she said adding that the training of athletes is the responsibility of the provinces.

She said the federation, provinces and private sectors have to play their role. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is interfering with and controlling every matter which is not their job, she said, adding that the POA is not allowing the government to play its role.

The sports sector is damaged due to the weaknesses of the system, she said, adding that many things were being done under the guise of the International Olympic Charter, which had harmed the sports sector.

Mirza said it is the responsibility of the education department to ensure sports activity and called on all units to play their role.

On the performance and role of the government in developing the sports sector, Mirza commented that the government is "doing a lot" but that it is so "widespread" that it goes unnoticed.