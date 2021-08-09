 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

  • Nothing is spent on our players compared to the world, says Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza.
  • Mirza emphasises on need for a sports policy in Pakistan.
  • Pakistan Olympic Association is interfering with and controlling every matter which is not their job, says federal minister.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza is not satisfied with the attention being given to the sports sector in Pakistan.

Nothing is spent on our players as compared to the world," she said on Monday.

Mirza emphasised on the need for a sports policy in Pakistan and said funding is needed for sports. After the 18th Amendment, sports is a provincial matter, she said adding that the training of athletes is the responsibility of the provinces.

She said the federation, provinces and private sectors have to play their role. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is interfering with and controlling every matter which is not their job, she said, adding that the POA is not allowing the government to play its role.

The sports sector is damaged due to the weaknesses of the system, she said, adding that many things were being done under the guise of the International Olympic Charter, which had harmed the sports sector.

Mirza said it is the responsibility of the education department to ensure sports activity and called on all units to play their role.

On the performance and role of the government in developing the sports sector, Mirza commented that the government is "doing a lot" but that it is so "widespread" that it goes unnoticed.

More From Sports:

When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification

When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification
PCB unveils 2021-22 domestic cricket season schedule

PCB unveils 2021-22 domestic cricket season schedule

Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for avoiding him: police sources

Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for avoiding him: police sources
British govt 'shifting goalposts' to keep Pakistan on its Red List, says Mazari

British govt 'shifting goalposts' to keep Pakistan on its Red List, says Mazari

Buying academic Ferraris for higher education

Buying academic Ferraris for higher education
Punjab govt extends lockdown in various districts till Aug 31

Punjab govt extends lockdown in various districts till Aug 31
TikTok and the see-saw of connectivity in Pakistan

TikTok and the see-saw of connectivity in Pakistan
Assets discrepancies: ECP gives clean chit to CM Buzdar

Assets discrepancies: ECP gives clean chit to CM Buzdar
Karachi, Lahore report alarmingly high COVID-19 positivity ratios

Karachi, Lahore report alarmingly high COVID-19 positivity ratios
IMF, WB ramp up pressure on govt to increase power tariff

IMF, WB ramp up pressure on govt to increase power tariff
Life returns to normalcy in Sindh as govt relaxes lockdown restrictions

Life returns to normalcy in Sindh as govt relaxes lockdown restrictions
Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers

Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers

Latest

view all