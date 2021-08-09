 
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry's PR team under pressure amid fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

UK-based showbiz journalist said Harry 'is being painted as a joke' instead of a 'serious thought leader'

Prince Harry's PR team is facing immense pressure and is urged to 'get on the same page' as fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke' amplify. 

Showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield told GB News' host Mark Dolan that she does not get why Harry was juggling in the back in Meghan Markle's birthday video.

Schofield said Harry "is being painted as a joke" instead of a "serious thought leader." She urged the Sussexes' PR team "to get on the same page".

"What are they trying to do with this guy's brand?" the showbiz journalist said: "What is the objective with this? 

"I understand that they thought it was cute, but they want people to respect Harry," Schofield added. 

"You have the HBO show The Prince, you have the Windsors, that paint Harry as a joke, as someone unable to make a decision on his own.

"You have to really position this man as a thought leader, who is ahead of the curve. I don't understand what they're doing with him," she continued.

Meanwhile, Mark Dolan added, "Last time we spoke you said he was being groomed almost like a president would be, with a weighty memoir coming out, and philanthropic work, and concern about climate change, and keynote speeches.

"But that's not what we saw with the juggling clown."

