Kathy Griffins all smiles after sharing recovery from lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffins is not letting cancer dull her spirits even after getting half of her lung removed.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old gave fans a much needed update on how she is pulling through after getting the major surgery on Saturday.

In the video, it was apparent that the surgery left a notable side effect as she was having a "really hoarse" voice.

"Hi, you guys. I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff, but my voice is, like, really hoarse," Griffin said, joking she hopes her raspiness doesn’t "scare people."

"I’m laughing. It’s just even that notion," she added. "Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!"





The famed comedian had her lung removed after she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer last week.

Taking to Twitter, Griffin revealed that she was welcomed back home by her canines.

"Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack," she wrote alongside a video.



