 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Muharram moon sighting 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Quetta

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Ramadan moon, on the rooftop of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, April 13, 2021. — APP/Shaheryar Anjum/File
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Ramadan moon, on the rooftop of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, April 13, 2021. — APP/Shaheryar Anjum/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Quetta for the sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon which will ring in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting, which is taking place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

Read more: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday

Representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony are present in the meeting.

Director-General Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said Lahore's zonal committee did not sight the moon, however, the final decision in this regard would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Read more: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon today.

More From Pakistan:

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by train from October 1: NCOC

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by train from October 1: NCOC
India in breach of obligation as UNSC president: Qureshi after Pakistan not invited to meeting on Afghanistan

India in breach of obligation as UNSC president: Qureshi after Pakistan not invited to meeting on Afghanistan
Pakistan receives 1 million antigen rapid diagnostic test kits from USAID

Pakistan receives 1 million antigen rapid diagnostic test kits from USAID
'Pakistan has done more than its capacity to battle climate change,' PM Imran Khan says

'Pakistan has done more than its capacity to battle climate change,' PM Imran Khan says
AJK to elect president on August 17

AJK to elect president on August 17
Probe into Dasu incident complete: Sheikh Rasheed

Probe into Dasu incident complete: Sheikh Rasheed
Gujranwala: Initial inquiry says gas leakage caused explosion in passenger van

Gujranwala: Initial inquiry says gas leakage caused explosion in passenger van
Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan
When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification

When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification
Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for avoiding him: police sources

Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for avoiding him: police sources
British govt 'shifting goalposts' to keep Pakistan on its Red List, says Mazari

British govt 'shifting goalposts' to keep Pakistan on its Red List, says Mazari

Buying academic Ferraris for higher education

Buying academic Ferraris for higher education

Latest

view all