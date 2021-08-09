Muharram moon sighting 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Quetta

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Ramadan moon, on the rooftop of Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, April 13, 2021. — APP/Shaheryar Anjum/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Quetta for the sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon which will ring in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH.



Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting, which is taking place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

Read more: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday

Representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony are present in the meeting.



Director-General Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said Lahore's zonal committee did not sight the moon, however, the final decision in this regard would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Read more: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon today.

