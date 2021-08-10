Cambridge International announces AS and A-Level results for June 2021 exams

The logo of Cambridge International. — File photo

Cambridge International announces results for AS and A-Level June 2021 exams.

More than 40,000 entries were made from Pakistan in the Cambridge International AS & A Levels exams.

Globally, more than 1.5 million grades were issued by Cambridge International.

More than twenty-five thousand Cambridge International students in Pakistan have received their AS & A-Level results of the June 2021 series, an official statement read on Monday.

This year, Cambridge International decided to conduct the exams in June when it was safe to do so. For these exams, Cambridge International engaged with education authorities, governments, local authorities, and schools to develop guidelines that would ensure the safety of the participants.

Globally, more than 1.5 million grades were issued for Cambridge International’s June 2021 exam series by 5500 schools, making it the largest exam series ever.

In Pakistan, more than 40,000 entries were made in the Cambridge International AS & A-Levels exams for the June 2021 series.

The release of AS and A-Level results imply that Cambridge International Students in Pakistan have overcome multiple challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to gain education and successful students will now be able to continue with their next educational steps.

Cambridge International also appreciated the support of families and teachers of the students.

Read more: Cambridge updates students on safety measures during May/June 2021 exams

Chief Executive of Cambridge International, Christine Özden, congratulated students all over the world on their results.

“In a year like no other, our students have overcome the many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, including school closures and learning from home, to gain their qualifications," she said.

Özden added that what the students have done is a fantastic achievement and shows their dedication to their studies. She added that “families and teachers are incredibly proud” of the students.

She also recognised the work and commitment of schools and their teachers.

“These results are the outcome of the hard work of all involved, often in very challenging circumstances and I hope they will give our students and their teachers the encouragement to continue achieving great things,” Özden wrote in the press release.

Read More: British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams

Pakistan’s Country Director for Cambridge International, Uzma Yusuf, noted that students have “shown incredible strength to persist with their studies and exams despite the challenges.”

Yusuf appreciated both the teachers and the students for their flexibility and for embracing the “new normal.” She applauded the efforts of school leaders and parents “who made it possible for their children to continue with their education without delay.”

Yusuf further thanked all provincial education ministers and the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, for their support in conducting the exams in Pakistan.

Cambridge has further assured schools that the grades are fair and they promise flexibility and responsiveness to the needs of Cambridge schools and students.

They also ensured as many students as possible can continue to progress with their education despite the pandemic.