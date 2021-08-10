PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today, review federal govt projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan scheduled to arrive in Karachi by afternoon, chair meetings at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

PM Imran Khan will issue directives on the various projects being undertaken by the federal govt.

Prime minister expected to visit Hub Chowki after chairing meetings at KPT.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today (Tuesday) on a day-long visit to review and issue directives on the federal government projects in the city, sources informed Geo News.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Karachi during the afternoon, said sources, adding that he will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust.



The premier will be briefed on the various federal government projects that are being executed in the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan's umbrella. It is expected that the prime minister will issue directives on their implementation.

PM Imran Khan will be briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project by Railways Minister Azam Swati, said sources, adding that after the meetings at the KPT, the prime minister is expected to pay a visit to the Hub Chowki.

After his official engagements are over, the prime minister is expected to return to Islamabad by Tuesday night.

Karachi development package

After torrential rains last year left Karachi's main arteries and roads inundated and life came to a crippling halt in the provincial capital, PM Imran Khan announced a Rs1,100bn development package for Karachi.

PM Imran Khan had referred to the Karachi Transformation Plan as a "historic" Rs1,100bn development package that will cater to the city's diverse problems ranging from water supply, to transport and solid waste management.

Chalking out the course of the plan, the premier had said that the first issue the government will tackle is that of the city's water supply, by finishing the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, better known as K-IV. He had expressed hope that Karachi's water supply issue will be fully resolved in the next three years.



The prime minister had assured masses that the transformation package would address the city's sewerage and solid waste disposal problems.



Stressed on reforming the transport system in Karachi, he had said that the Karachi Circular Railway, the Bus Rapid Transit and other lines are included in the plan.

PM Khan had said that the long-term development plan will span three years with the first phase of the plan to take a year while the rest will be implemented in two years.