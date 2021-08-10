Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

British Queen Elizabeth has arrived at Balmoral Castle, Scotland for her summer break and received royal welcome there.



The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the Queen from her arrival on Monday on its official Instagram handle.

The 95-year-old monarch received royal welcome upon her arrival.

In a small ceremony outside the castle gates, her Majesty inspected a guard of honour formed of the 5 SCOTS, Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Also present was the royal regiment of Scotland’s Mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV!



The Balmoral Castle was originally built in the fifteenth century and was later bought by Queen Victoria in 1852.

It will be the first summer holiday the Queen will spend without her husband Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.