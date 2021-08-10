 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

The pop icon has even failed to get a court hearing sooner to plead her case

Britney Speas has lost her bid to immediately remove father, Jamie Spears, from conservatorship. 

The pop icon has even failed to get a court hearing sooner to plead her case, according to a report published on Monday.

Spears had asked a California judge to move up her case from September, arguing that the delay was causing her ongoing harm, TMZ said.

The judge tossed her bid, although “without prejudice,” which means she can renew her attempt again before next month, the outlet said.

According to the singer’s lawyer, Mat Rosengart, the continued control by Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, over his client was affecting her mental health.

“Mr. Spears’s removal as conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee,” Rosengart wrote in the court papers, according to the TMZ.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.”

