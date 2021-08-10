Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim states amid Islamophobia concerns: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a gathering in Lasbela, Balochistan, on August 10, 2021. — YouTube/PakPMO

Government plans to develop beach tourism, PM Imran says.

PM says Muslims reluctant to visit European states due to Islamophobia.

It is the state's job to uplift people's living standards through changes, he says.

LASBELA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan could become a major spot for tourists from Muslim states as concerns of Islamophobia grow in non-Muslim nations.

Due to rising Islamophobia across the globe, Muslims are reluctant to go to Western or European countries along with their families for tourism, PM Imran Khan said while addressing a gathering.

Every area has some different characteristics, the PM said, and stressed on the need for the development of beach and coastline tourism in Balochistan — which could generate huge revenue.

The prime minister said it was the job of the government to uplift the living standards of the people through drastic changes.



The government plans to develop beach tourism and will seek scientific suggestions from qualified consultants in this regard, the premier told the gathering.

The prime minister said the hilly areas were developed by the British during their rule, but these areas are undergoing decline slowly. He gave the example of Murree "which has seen several changes due to a large volume of construction projects".

For the first time, the government is developing new hilly terrains and exploring other scenic spots to attract the maximum number of tourists, PM Imran Khan said.



The country’s coastline has remained unexplored, he said, emphasising on the reservation and increase of mangrove forests as they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen in abundance.

'Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to'

Earlier in the day, while visiting Karachi, PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to, citing money laundering and corruption as major drawbacks.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Ship Lift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard after arriving in the city on a day-long visit.

"Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to," said PM Khan.

The prime minister said instead of standing on their own feet and using their genius, Pakistanis lost their way.

"We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid," regretted PM Khan. "We didn't recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates," he added.

PM Khan used this example to state that God has made nations in a similar way, adding that when they learn to struggle and rise above hurdles, they prevail in the end.

He said that the Almighty Allah tells Muslims to learn from the example of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that whichever states adopt the principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah, will always rise above their problems.

Highlighting his government's priorities, PM Khan said Pakistan must end reliance on imports and attract foreign investment in the country. He said it was also important for the country to end money laundering so that the dollars it earns do not leave the country.

Towards the end of his speech, the premier expressed happiness that Pakistan was finally on the path to achieving prosperity, paying tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi for taking the initiative to launch the Ship Lift and Transfer system.