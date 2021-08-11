 
Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber could not control his feelings while taking a selfie with his wife Hailey Bieber and nuzzled his chin into her shoulder as she was looking smashing in skintight blue Latex dress.

The pop superstar shared the sizzling snaps to Instagram on Tuesday as he appeared to be in a sharing mood.

In one of the photos, the Yummy hitmaker nuzzled his chin into wife Hailey Bieber's shoulder as he stared into a mirror while she snapped a selfie.

Justin captioned the stunning picture: 'This energy y'all'.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber looked out of this world in a figure hugging baby blue dress. She carried designer's pouch leather clutch.

The 24-year-old model's pout was painted pink and her nails were the same color. She sported a gold necklace that complemented the gold hardware on the dress's straps.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's new stunning snap attracted massive applause from fans who showered love and praise on the celebrity couple. 

