Chris Hemsworth-led 'Crime 101' drops new trailer ahead of premiere

More action-packed drama has unfolded ahead of Crime 101 premiere.

Fans were already buzzing with the star-studded heist of the year nearing, when Amazon MGM Studios ramped up the excitement with a second official trailer.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan, the upcoming film dropped its second official trailer on Saturday, January 10.

The latest preview shows Hemsworth’s character enlisting Berry’s help for his daring heist.

Written and directed by Bart Layton and based on the novella by Don Winslow, the movie is set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles.

Crime 101 official trailer 2

Crime 101 follows an elusive jewel thief (played by Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway has mystified the police.

When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses with a disillusioned insurance broker (portrayed by Berry) facing her own crossroads.

Convinced he has uncovered a pattern, a relentless detective (Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher.

As the major heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, forcing all three to confront life-defining choices and the realisation that there can be no turning back.

In addition to Hemsworth, Berry, Ruffalo, and Keoghan, the stellar cast includes Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte, rounding out a powerhouse lineup for one of the most anticipated films of the year,

Crime 101 is set to hit theaters on February 13.