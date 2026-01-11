Netflix strikes £12.6 M deal with Cher

Cher has reportedly been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done'

Cher made a daring move to show off her personal life in a £12.6 million tell-all documentary series.

The music legend, who turns 80 in May, is said to be in talks with the streaming giant Netflix for a seven-part series.

According to The Sun, the show, which has the working title Sharing Her Story, could be available to stream by the end of 2026, coinciding with the publication of the second part of her memoir, due for release in November.

Aside from the documentary, Cher has also reportedly confirmed plans of her biopic.

She has also been back in in the recording studio, working on what is believed to be her final album.

The singer told fans in an online post late last year that she was truly excited about the new songs.

It comes after a source claimed to The Sun last year: 'Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done.'

The insider added: 'They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life.

'It’s said to be worth £13million [about $17 million] and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended,' they claimed.

In her memoir, Cher details what her marriage to the late Sonny Bono was like, alleging that he 'manhandled' her at times and at one point 'seriously thought about' killing her.