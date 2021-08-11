 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa (left) and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Photos: Geo.tv/ file
Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa (left) and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

  • US defence secretary calls General Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan situation. 
  • Secretary Austin expresses interest in continuing to improve US-Pakistan relations. 
  • Both discuss "bilateral defence relationship" between Pakistan, US more broadly. 

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin Wednesday spoke to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the two countries' mutual goals of security in the region. 

Related items

Austin's call to the Pakistan Army chief comes in the backdrop of lightening gains made by the Taliban in Afghanistan, where they have managed to capture more than six provincial capitals in the last week.

"During the call, Secretary Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the U.S. – Pakistan relationship and build upon our multiple shared interests in the region," read a handout issued by the US Department of Defence. 

"Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defence relationship more broadly," it added. 

Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon

A day earlier, the Pentagon had said that the US was having a dialogue with Pakistan over the alleged presence of safe havens for terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border, which it said were the sources of instability and insecurity in the region.

Speaking to media on Monday, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby had stressed on the neighbours of Afghanistan to refrain from actions that jeopardise regional security.

He had said dialogue was underway with Pakistan on safe havens for militants at the Pak-Afghan border, adding: “Pakistan has also been a major victim of terrorism”.

“So, we're all -- we all have a shared sense of -- of the importance of closing down those safe havens and -- and not allowing them to be used by the Taliban or other terrorist networks to sow discord. And again, we're having that conversation with the Pakistanis all the time,” Kirby had said in response to a question.

Expressing the resolve to continue Washington's support to the Afghan government, the Pentagon spokesperson had said the US will continue to provide aerial support to the Afghan Air Force whenever it is needed. 

More From Pakistan:

JCP names SHC CJ as ad hoc SC judge

JCP names SHC CJ as ad hoc SC judge
Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab

PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab
PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son

PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son
Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing

Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing
EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan

EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan
Nawaz, Shahbaz on same page to ramp up PDM's anti-govt efforts

Nawaz, Shahbaz on same page to ramp up PDM's anti-govt efforts
COAS Bajwa and Chinese envoy exchange views on CPEC, other matters

COAS Bajwa and Chinese envoy exchange views on CPEC, other matters
Pakistani envoy slams UK's assessment approach to Pakistan's red listing

Pakistani envoy slams UK's assessment approach to Pakistan's red listing
Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim states amid Islamophobia concerns: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim states amid Islamophobia concerns: PM Imran Khan
BIEK announces revised timetable for 1st-year examinations

BIEK announces revised timetable for 1st-year examinations
Twitterati liken President Arif Alvi's recent typo-filled tweet to Donald Trump's ‘covfefe’

Twitterati liken President Arif Alvi's recent typo-filled tweet to Donald Trump's ‘covfefe’

Latest

view all