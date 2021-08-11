 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get cosy during PDA-filled outing in LA

Harry Styles and his ladylove Olivia Wilde were spotted taking a stroll together in Los Angeles. 

The loved-up couple appeared hand-in-hand while soaking up the sun after grabbing a bite to eat at All Time restaurant in Los Feliz.

The duo was dressed down in ripped jeans and T-shirts, while they placed their arms around each other. 

Wilde and Styles are known for indulging in massive PDA while declaring their love for each other in public. 

They were previously captured getting cosy on a cruise during their trip in Tuscany, Italy.

Earlier, Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis revealed about their split, “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told GQ for the magazine’s August issue, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

