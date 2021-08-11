 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Web Desk

Kathy Griffin updates fans on her health amid lung cancer battle

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Kathy Griffin revealed her current condition and how doctor is trying to make light of her situation
American comedian Kathy Griffin is sharing an update on her health after her lung surgery following her cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, the Pulp Fiction star, 60, revealed her current condition and how doctor is trying to make light of her situation by making her laugh.

"When you're a comedian -- and I've been dealing with this for years -- the doctors always want to be comedians too," shared Griffin.

“So, you know I had half my left lung removed. So he described it to me this way three times, but he could not resist doing it again today. So he goes like this, 'You know, the thing about having a lobe removed from your lung is it's really not that big of a deal' -- in the meantime I feel like I could fall over any minute,” added the actor.

"He goes, 'You know, people don't realize we find the cancer and then we go in and, basically, we pop the lobe like a balloon and we take it out of a little incision on your side,' by the way I have like 17 incisions. He goes, 'In fact, it's kind of like taking out a used condom. You could use that,” she shared the quip.

"I'm laughing because every time he tells that horrible joke he then always goes, 'You could use that,' and I'm always like, 'OK, buddy.' But I'm actually using it 'cause I think it's so funny that this guy keeps saying it and he's probably going to say it the next time I go in too,” he added.

