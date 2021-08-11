'Do not leave us in chaos': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's plea to world leaders

Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: AFP

"Thousands of innocent people, including children and women are martyred every day," says Rashid Khan.

"Don't leave us in chaos," Rashid Khan urges world.

His tweet comes as an intense battle rages on in the country between the Taliban fighters and the Afghan government.

KABUL: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday posted a heartfelt plea for global leaders, urging them not to leave his country in chaos, as the war-torn country becomes the scene of intense battles between the Afghan government and Taliban fighters.

In an impassioned plea, Rashid Khan said thousands of women and children are being killed on a daily basis in Afghanistan.



"Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties being destroyed. Thousands of families displaced," he added.



"Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," he concluded.

Two more Afghanistan cities fall to Taliban

The Afghan Taliban continued with their swift advance and seized more territory Tuesday, taking the key cities of Fatah and Pul-e-Khumri.

"The Taliban are now in the city," Baghlan MP Mamoor Ahmadzai told AFP earlier.

"They have raised their flag in the main square and on governor's office building."

The Taliban confirmed their seizure in separate tweets.

Six of the other provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday are in the country's north, with the insurgents setting their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif, the region's biggest city.

Its fall would signal the total collapse of government control in the traditionally anti-Taliban north.